Pak vs Aus: Pakistan’s new bowling coach Shaun Tait to arrive day after tomorrow

KARACHI: The newly appointed bowling coach for Pakistan, ex-Aussie pacer Shaun Tain, is expected to show up in Pakistan on March 9 after the finish of the first Test of the continuous home series against Australia, it arose Sunday.

After his arrival, Tait will isolate himself and join the team after finishing three days in quarantine.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had selected the previous Australian cricketer as the bowling coach for the national team for a one-year time span, a month ago.

Tait expressed joy over being Pakistan’s coach and said that Pakistan has a legacy of producing incredible Pacers and it is a major responsibility to be a bowling coach for Pakistan.

He further said that he could hardly wait any longer to “avail me of the opportunity to work with the Pakistan team.”

Tait will be charging control over his new situation after a delay because his dad is passing.