PCB appoints former Australian quick Tait as fast-bowling coach

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday appointed former Australia fast bowler Shaun Tait as bowling coach for one year. Shaun had announced his retirement from all forms of the game in 2017 due to persistent elbow injuries. Tait had retired from first-class cricket in 2009 and one-day internationals in 2011. The former fast bowler was instrumental in Australia’s 2007 World Cup triumph in West Indies, where he was the joint-second highest wicket-taker with 23 dismissals in the tournament. He represented Australia in three Tests, 35 ODIs and 21 T20s. Meanwhile, former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq will continue as Pakistan’s head coach on an interim basis for another 12 months, while former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf has been roped in as batting coach for the Australia series. Saqlain, along with Abdul Razzaq, was appointed as interim coach following Misbahul Haq and Waqar Younis’ exit in September last year. The PCB had given an advertisement for five coaching positions ––– national high performance, batting, bowling, power-hitting and fielding ––– in December last year and had set a deadline for application as late January.

Player Support Personnel: Mansoor Rana (manager), Saqlain Mushtaq (head coach), Shahid Aslam (assistant to head coach), Mohammad Yousuf (batting coach), Shaun Tait (bowling coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Drikus Saaiman (trainer/strength and conditioning coach), Abdul Majeed (fielding coach), Emmad Ahmed Hameed (media and digital manager), Col (retd) Usman Anwari (security manager), Talha Ejaz (analyst) and Malang Ali (masseur).