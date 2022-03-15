UAF to hold floriculture conference on March 24-25

FAISALABAD, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will organize a 2-day international floriculture conference here on March 24 and 25.

UAF spokesman said on Tuesday that floriculture experts across the globe including Holland, America, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Yunnan, United Arab Emirates, etc. would participate in this mega event and share their opinions and research papers.

He highlighted that it was an important sector for export as Holland was earning 70 billion dollars from this sector by catering to 95% floriculture demand of the world.

He suggested that Pakistan, due to its diversified weather, can tap the floriculture market to fetch foreign exchange.