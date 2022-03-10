Social media complaint cell in Gujranwala resolving public grievances

Under the directions of Commissioner Gujranwala Ehsan Bhutta, social media complaint cell has been set up at commissioner office to resolve the public grievances on priority basis.

The complaints tagged on Twitter @CommissionerGu3 and at WhatsApp number 0306-6150001 have begun to be resolved. One citizen requested through social media cell complaint cell to take action regarding the restoration of mausoleum, a monument of Mughal period in Wahndo.

Regarding this, the commissioner in his reply tweet said that the scheme of restoration of this mausoleum at a cost of Rs65 million has been approved and the archeology department has started working on it. In reply to another complaint, the commissioner quoted in the tweet as saying that the construction of Kalaske Gujranwala Road is being completed in two phases. Alipur Bypass to Kalaske scheme will also be proposed in ADP next year. Similarly, taking immediate notice of the complaint of exceeding the prescribed parking fee, the responsible persons have been fined Rs10,000 and FIR has been registered. While taking notice of illegal encroachments outside the Government Girls High School Shaheenabad, they have been removed immediately. Commissioner Gujranwala has vowed that redressal of public grievances will be his top priority and administrative officers and concerned departments are being instructed to take practical steps to resolve public problems.

Youth injured by kite string: A youth was injured by kite string near Wapda Town, Gujranwala.

Reportedly, Naveed Hussain was going on motorcycle when string of a kite fell on him, due to which he received cuts on his neck and hands and was rushed to hospital by Rescue 1122 team. Saddar Police have started investigations.

Smuggled goods seized: Customs anti-smuggling squad in different raids seized five trucks full of smuggled goods.

A Customs team under the supervision of Superintendent Saqib Nazir conducted raid near Chenab bridge and seized two trucks loaded with steel sheets, while in another raid in Kamoki Customs team seized three trucks of smuggled goods including motors, pipe cuttings and copper. It was told that the recovered items were worth Rs60 million and were smuggled from Afghanistan.

Drugs recovered: Police have arrested five accused and recovered huge quantity of drugs from them. Aroop, Sohdra and Baghbanpura Police conducted raids and arrested five drug pushers including Sajjad, Kishwar, Manzoor, Mujahid and Kosar and recovered 11 kg hashes from them.

Child Protection Bureau conducts raids: Child Protection and Welfare Bureau team has taken into custody 11 children from different parts of the city. Public Relations Officer Khurram Shahzad said that Child Protection and Welfare Bureau teams during a rescue operation have taken into custody of 11 children including Usman, Javed, Arman, Faisal, Rehman, Umer, Faizan, Irfan, Subhan and Dillawar and shifted them in the bureau center.