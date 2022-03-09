‘Gujranwala Ramzan Bazaar corruption case to be decided on merit’

Director Anti-Corruption Gujranwala Region Safi Ullah has said that Ramzan Bazaar corruption case will be decided on merit, the district administration has provided some record while some more is demanded from the DC office.

He said that anti-corruption department has received application against former DCs Gujranwala for allotment of Ramzan Bazaars contracts against the merit. He said Anti-Corruption Department will inquire the matter according to the detailed record. He said that most of the complaints of corruption in Gujranwala region belong to Revenue Department and according to the instructions from Punjab government, besides the officials, anti-corruption Punjab will now take immediate action even against the heads of government agencies involved in corruption.

However, Anti-Corruption Gujranwala does not interfere in any institution without any reason and action is taken only on corruption complaints or source reports.

Development work at Officers Club hailed

Former President of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce Rana Shehzad Hafeez has said that in the history of 25 years, development work in Officers Club Gujranwala is unprecedented. “The Officers Club is being made the best model which is being renovated at a cost of crores of rupees and we pay great tribute to Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal for this great work,” he said.

Shehzad said seeing the speed of work it is hoped that the view of Gujranwala Club will be changed during the next two months. “Our all support is for DC Danish Afzal and there no need of officers club election in the tenure of DC Danish Afzal,” he said.

Campaign for importance of voting

The Election Commission has launched an awareness campaign to highlight the importance of voting for the public, especially youth and students.

In this regard, awareness seminar was organized at Govt Post Graduate Girls College Model Town, in which district election commissioner Muhammad Nadeem, Vice Principal Miss Samina Amjad, Khuram Shahzad and Shahnaz Rafiq gave detailed briefing on the importance of voting.

The speakers said that the purpose of the ECP’s campaign is to educate the youth of Pakistan about the electoral process, voter registration and the importance of voting. They said the participation of young generation in the electoral process is of utmost importance for the future of the country.

Mother, son die in road accident

Mother and minor son died in road accident on GT Road Kamoki, Gujranwala.

Sajida along with her father and five years old son Subhan was going on motorcycle when their motorcycle got slipped due to dilapidated road and they all fell down on the road.Meanwhile a speeding bus ran over them, resultantly Sajida and her son died at the spot.