Cross border e-commerce exhibition to boost China-Pakistan cooperation

“In the field of global cross-border e-commerce, we have always been committed to playing the role of bridge and link, especially in emerging markets like Pakistan,” said Zhang Na, CEO of Beijing Guanrui Technology Co., Ltd, also as the organiser of the 2nd China Cross Border E-commerce and New E-commerce Exhibition. Recently, Shaikh Muhammad Shariq, Chief Representative of the Beijing Representative Office of National Bank of Pakistan visited the CBEC Organizing Committee to communicate with DeYiE-commerce Alliance, an exhibitor of the 2nd CBEC. About cross-border payment collection, the two parties have reached a preliminary cooperation intention.

According to Zhang, by assisting Chinese companies to smoothly collect money in cross-border e-commerce trades, NBP further guaranteed the stability of transactions between the two parties, opening up a new path for China-Pakistan e-commerce cooperation. The 2nd CBEC will be held in Beijing from April 8 to 10, 2022, with a scale of about 60,000 square metres. Besides, more than 3,000 companies will participate in it. Exhibitors are mainly divided into three sections, namely suppliers, platforms and service providers.

“Many Pakistani companies who have set up representative offices in China will attend it. According to our previous experience, local special products and handicrafts are the star products, including brassware, silver pots, wood carvings, wool shawls, etc.