Reconstruction of Lahore-Gujranwala GT road sought

President Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) Muhammad Shoaib Butt has showed deep concern over the dilapidated condition of GT Road,which is causing traffic accidents.

He said the district and divisional administration show no interest in the mater, and they have left the citizens to face problems. He said that Gujranwala is an important industrial city of Pakistan and the business community is suffering due to dilapidated GT Road. He said that in view of the importance of this city, Lahore-Gujranwala GT Road should be re-constructed immediately and steps must be taken to link Gujranwala with the motorway also.

The GCCI president said that the traffic police has also failed to control the traffic in the city and citizens are facing problems due to traffic jams in many places. He demanded the higher authorities to make concrete plans to control the traffic to rid the citizens from traffic problems.

Walk held to create awareness about dengue

Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) held an anti-dengue awareness walk which was led by MD Wasa Amir Aziz, while Director Engineering Shaan Hafeez Butt, Director Admin & Finance Maqsood Anjum Rana, Deputy Directors Athar Nadeem, Mohammad Aslam, Tauseef Ahmed Chatha, Staff Officer Rana Ghulam Murtaza and other staff also participated.

The walk started from Head Office, passed through People’s Colony Market Approach Road and ended at GT Road.

The walk participants carried banners having writings about dengue prevention measures.Addressing the participants, Amir Aziz said that dengue is a dangerous and deadly disease so we have to take precautionary measures to prevent it. He said that the staff of WASA should inform the citizens to keep clean their business centers, factories to get rid of this menace from the society.

Stolen motorcycles recovered

Police have arrested six accused and recovered dozens of stolen motorcycles, cash, drugs and illegal arms from them.

Baghbanpura Police in a successful raid arrested the accused Dilshad and Arslan and recovered 22 stolen motorcycles, and Rs200,000 cash from them. Wazirabad Police have arrested four accused including Azmat, Ibrar, Ali Raza and Sabir and recovered Rs100,000 cash, 235 gram hashish and illegal arms from them.