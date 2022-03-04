Crackdown against quacks in Gujranwala on the cards

GujranwalaAdditional Deputy Commissioner (General) Anjum Riaz Sethi has said that no one would be allowed to play with the lives of the citizens, and necessary steps will be taken to root out quacks clinics throughout the district.

He said this while addressing the district quality control board meeting at the DC office committee room Gujranwala. Chief Executive Officer Health, Member DQCB and other officers were also present in the meeting.

The ADCG directed the health officers to launch a crackdown against quacks and sale of banned medicines.He also directed the drug inspectors to accelerate the action against those medical stores which were running without having proper license and hold regular inspection of medical stores and clinics and reports in this regard may be submitted to DC Office for further necessary action.

Total 35 cases were discussed in the meeting from which 28 were referred to drug court, while seven cases were kept pending till the next meeting.

Two workers electrocuted

Two persons were electrocuted while working in an under construction house at Ferozwala Road,Gujranwala.

Reportedly, Tanvir, 40, and Shahzad, 20, were busy in shuttering work in an under construction house when they touched a live wire and received severe shock and died at the spot.

Drugs, arms recovered

Police have arrested six accused and recovered drugs and illegal arms from them. Gakhar Police during a raid have arrested accused Abid, Sajjad and Ghulam Rasool and recovered 10 liter liquor from them, while Kamoki Police arrested accused Hassan Raza and recovered illegal pistol from him.

Meanwhile Punjab Highway Patrol Police arrested accused Faisal and Hammad and recovered 10 liter liquor and one rifle from them.