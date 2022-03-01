Need for creating awareness about dengue emphasized

An anti-dengue awareness seminar was organized by the district Zakat department in which social personalities, all field staff and other citizens participated. Addressing the participants, District Zakat Officer Abdul Hafeez Qureshi said that the anti-dengue seminar was aimed at creating awareness amongst the field staff and in the society about the prevention of dengue so that precious lives could be saved. He said that in order to prevent the spread of dengue, we all have to play our role as responsible citizens.

“Do not allow water to stand in pots, beds and lawns to stop the growth of dengue larva,” he advised. He emphasized the need for implementing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government in respect of anti-dengue measures.

Shopkeeper commits suicide: A shopkeeper committed suicide with a sharp edged weapon over domestic issues in Aroop area of Gujranwala. Salman, resident of Maafi Wala, was facing domestic issues. On Monday, he reached at his shop and cut his throat with a sharp edge weapon. He was rushed to DHQ hospital where he breathed his last.

Man dies in road accident: A man was crushed to death by a car on GT Road Kamoki, Gujranwala. Muhammad Asghar, 45, was crossing the road when a speeding car ran over him, killing him on the spot.