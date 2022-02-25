Two killed in clashes on Pakistan-Afghanistan border

At least two people were killed and several more injured Thursday in border clashes between Afghan Taliban and Pakistani forces, hospital and security officials told AFP. Border tensions have risen since the Taliban’s return to power last year, with Pakistan alleging militant groups are planning attacks from Afghan soil. The Taliban deny harbouring Pakistan anti-government militants, but are also infuriated by a fence Islamabad is erecting along their 2,700-kilometre (1,600-mile) border, drawn up in colonial times and known as the Durand Line. Lalai Mama, a resident of the Afghan border town of Spin Boldak in southeastern Kandahar province, told AFP there had been “heavy fighting”. Niamat Shahzad, a doctor at a hospital in Kandahar city — around 100 kilometres from the border — said two people were killed in the fighting, and four wounded. A security official who asked not to be identified said three people had been killed and more than two dozen injured — including several Taliban fighters.













