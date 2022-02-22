HBL PSL 2022: Playoffs schedule

The timetable for the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) playoffs has been finished as two team groups – Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators – are out of the tournament.

The Kings have completed at 6th, while Gladiators finished up their PSL 7 spell at the fifth position.

Presently, it has boiled down to four groups – Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi, and Islamabad United.

Qualifier round

Table-clinchers Multan Sultans will clash with Lahore Qalandars, who completed at the second on the points table. The match will happen at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 23.

The winning team will witness the final game, while the losing side will confront the winning team of eliminator 1 in eliminator 2.

Eliminator 1

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United, who completed at the third and fourth spot on the focuses table, separately, will conflict with one another in eliminator 1 at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 24.

Eliminator 2

The team that wins Eliminator 1 – either Islamabad United or Peshawar Zalmi – will take on the losing side from the Qualifier – Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars.

This will be the last match before the final and the team that dominates the game will proceed to confront the group which had won the Qualifier in the last match of the PSL 7.

The match will be arranged under the lights of Gaddafi Stadium on Feb 25.

Final

The final match will be played under the lights of Gaddafi Stadium on Feb 27 (Sunday) at 7:30 pm.