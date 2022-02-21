New ordinance

Sir: The Constitution of Pakistan provides for “the independence of the judiciary” and defines the role of armed forces and the need that both these institutions working within their defined constitutional corridors must not be subjected to ridicule or slander. Such a campaign can harm the national interest. Both these state institutions must have no political or commercial conflicts of interest.

The basic objective of any constitution is to guarantee the fundamental rights and welfare of citizens. A state and all its institutions funded by the taxpayers exist to serve and protect the people and all state resources must be invested in the development of human resources and providing them welfare. Priority for welfare must be citizens, whose taxes fund the state, and not the welfare of its paid or elected elite. All state institutions are answerable and accountable to the citizens of a country.

Any individual or group involved directly or indirectly in politics, or providing paid services, manufacture of consumer items, or in land development and sale of housing colonies to the public must be open to public scrutiny and criticism for any irregularities.

Sovereignty lies solely in Almighty Allah SWT and after him, it is vested in the collective wisdom of citizens, expressed through their elected representatives in free and fair elections, without any manipulation by any paid state institution.

MALIK TARIQ ALI

Lahore