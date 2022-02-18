Building the Public Image of Police

Though Pakistan Police Force scores far higher in qualification, quality, and dignity than one may visualise its picture in their minds, it still has a lot of room for improvement regarding public response, investigation, and training so as to make the real and actual image of the police visible to a layman. No doubt, the police force has greatly complied with the world of digitisation by introducing multiple software, including Human Resources App, Criminal Record App, Women Safety App. It has also taken more initiatives for ease of the public in service-delivery, but it has still remained futile in winning the appreciation and recognition from the general populace. There are many reasons for the said failure, but the most crucial ones are jotted down here with reasonable suggestions to be overcome.

To begin with, the frustrating fact is that the interaction of our police is limited to the criminals alone whereas the police forces in the developed states have done a lot about engaging with the general public so as to ensure community policing. It is worrisome that our police officials are considered alien by the general public due to the communication gap. The force needs to abridge the communication gap by conducting seminars and creating social awareness regarding the relationship between police and the general public. It should convince the people that all it is doing is for the sake of the community. It should ensure being a friendly force of service-oriented.

Another failure is that though the police have positive intentions, the approach almost always adopted is overwhelmingly negative. This fact cannot be denied that whatever police do is always for the protection and safety of the general public, but the attitude almost always creates a bad impression in the eyes of the public. For instance, fining a rider for not having worn a helmet is a positive step with good intentions, but the way the traffic warden approached this rider creates a bad impression (the warden could do with sharing a smile or atleast letting go of the adversarial hostility to convince him that it is all about his own safety).

Moreover, the investigation has always earned a bad name for the force when it comes to human dignity. Actually, human dignity is a constitutional and fundamental right that shall not be infringed, be someone convicted of any crime. However, it is discouraging that the police usually violates that very fundamental right of dignity during the investigation. No doubt, criminals deserve to be put behind bars, but as human beings, they still have feelings a d should be valued as such. Since humans cannot escape emotions, they can easily be trapped into the net by using professional methods in the investigation rather than traditional ones. I have met many seasoned and highly qualified police officers with good experience in fieldwork during an internship with the Punjab Police. Some of them were more professional and claimed that most of their successful investigation cases were those in which they had used professional methods of investigation rather than traditional ones. The investigation officers must be taught and trained to avoid lame excuses of traditional methods being more effective and adopt positive and professional methods so as to earn a good name for the police force.

One should not open a shop without a smiling face. Police officials must be trained to be polite and friendly in the line of duty. More energy and resources need to be invested in training the police personnel to stay calm during the toughest moments of their duty. They should be trained to share smiling faces almost always with law-abiding citizens. Police should also learn how to differentiate between criminals and law-abiding citizens. One of the big issues with our police is that it always generalises things.

In addition, it is worth noting that a constable reflects the police. No doubt, there are thousands of seasoned and highly qualified officers in the police department, but it is always a constable who represents the police at the end of the day. He makes and breaks the reputation of the police. Thus, a constable should learn that every citizen has a right to self-respect and dignity. These moral lessons should be part of the syllabus in police training colleges.

More importantly, one can claim that between training colleges and the field, it is not the public alone (it is only a lame excuse of some police officers) that changes the behaviour of a police officer and corrupts him, but the bad attention, misuse of power and lack of accountability. Police officers and constables should be made accountable in police stations. There should be strict punishment in regard to the misuse of power. The rules that regulate the conduct of police officials are pro-police rules, which were introduced by the English colonial masters to protect the hegemony of the British in the region. They were never aimed at serving the community. But now, our police forces need to introduce pro-public and pro-community rules to regulate the behaviour of the force. The department should not compromise on the moral and financial corruption of the officials. One wrong can never justify the other. Misusing power and extra-judicial torture may be the same violation of law for which an accused is in the custody. Bitter consequences should be there for those who are involved in corrupt practices. Values should be prioritized in training centres and the syllabus of the force.

Consequently, the police force should not be reluctant to celebrate what it has achieved and it should highlight the sacrifices its officials have made at the cost of their lives so that it could successfully create a good impression in the eyes of the public. No doubt, a celebration of good deeds always stimulates a better impression and promotes positivity. Good news regarding police performance and digital advancements that take place must be shared with the national television channels so as to make a better image of the force. Like commercial organisations, police should never compromise on its reputation and public image.

The writer is a student of law at Punjab University.