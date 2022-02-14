Umar Akmal’s blistering comeback cameo triggers meme-fest

The blistering knock of Umar Akmal helped his side Quetta Gladiators to win an important encounter against two-time champions, Islamabad United in the 18th match of PSL 7.

Umar Akmal scored 23 off eight comprising three sixes in his aggressive knock. Akmal’s aggressive batting has flooded the internet with interesting memes.

One user shared an edited picture of Akmal with legendary actor Feroze Khan and wrote “Abhi hum zinda hain.”

Another user wrote that it is a pleasure to see Shahid Afridi and Umar Akmal together after 2011.

ARY News sports anchor Shahid Hashmi wrote: “It was a pleasure to see Umar Akmal hitting sixes. He is still a talent. Apart from his behavior, only Moin Khan could have taken him to his team.” Sharing a video of Umar Akmal on the Twitter of Multan Sultans, it was written that “He is thanking to Allah after every hit.”

One user wrote, “Umar Akmal is back. What a diamond Pakistan cricket has lost.”

It should be noted that Umar Akmal played an innings of 23 runs off just 8 balls in the 18th PSL 7 match. His innings included three high sixes.