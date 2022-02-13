Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 13 February 2022 is being sold for Rs. 108880 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 127000 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 13 February 2022

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 127000 Rs. 116416 Rs. 111125 Rs. 95250 per 10 Gram Rs. 108880 Rs. 99806 Rs. 95270 Rs. 81660 per Gram Gold Rs. 10888 Rs. 9981 Rs. 9527 Rs. 8166

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.