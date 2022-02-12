Pervez Khattak chairs meeting to discuss PTI’s preparations for LG polls

PESHAWAR: President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pervez Khattak on Saturday chaired a meeting to discuss the Party’s issues, its organizational structure, and review preparations for second phase of Local Government elections.

Provincial Secretary Information PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter Zahir Shah Toru while giving details, said that the meeting discussed the Party’s organizational structure and elections-related matters in remaining 18 districts of the province.

He said that it was decided to appoint district coordinators as soon as possible and a list of tehsil candidates of the districts where elections are scheduled to be held should be submitted to the Party’s secretariat at the earliest. Zahir Shah Toru said that the meeting decided to start campaign for the Local Government elections along with Party’s workers.

He said it has been decided to appoint tehsil level coordinators in all the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also said provincial president Pervez Khattak has directed to shortlist the names of the Party’s candidates for second phase of LG polls within a week.