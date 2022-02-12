250 teams participate in Pakistan Sports Festival 2022

The Pakistan Sports Festival 2022 has officially started in Mohmand District in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government and Frontier Corps North. 520 teams and 5,000 players from all tehsils of Mohmand district are participating in different sports events including cricket, football, volleyball, basketball and others. In this regard, opening ceremony was held in Mohmand. The chief guest of the opening ceremony was MNA Sajid Mohmand.

Opening ceremony was also attended by athletes, officials, district administration and security forces officials and a large number of citizens as well as other guests from various walks of life. The teams participating in the sports festival marched in the opening ceremony. While school children performed gymnastics. Local artists also performed traditional dances on the occasion.

While talking the chief guest MNA Sajid Mohmand and the citizens thanked Frontier Corps North and said that they are grateful for organizing such a healthy festival in Mohmand district. The Pakistan Sports Festival is being played jointly in Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber till March 23.