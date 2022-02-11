Private school’s student jumps from building’s 3rd floor

LAHORE: In a horrifying incident, a schoolboy studying in Lahore‘s private educational institute reportedly jumped from the third floor of the building after being denied entry into the exam hall.

Victim’s father said that his son was punished by the teacher over a fight in the school, was forced to stand for three hours in the office and was barred from giving a paper.

Failing to sit in the exam, my son jumped from the third floor of the school building in sheer disappointment, the father alleged.

On the other hand, the administration of the private school alleged that the student was in tension when he reached the school and jumped from the third floor in tension.

Meanwhile, the schoolboy had been moved to a nearby medical facility after a fracture in the spinal cord and leg.

