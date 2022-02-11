Skills training to help girls find jobs: Begum Perveen Sarwar

Girl Guides Association Punjab has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Lahore under which free skills and technical training courses will be offered to girl guides. The training courses include assistant nurse, receptionist, Social Media Marketing, computer and IT training and various others. The trainees will also be provided with free pick and drop facility.

The MoU was signed by Begum Perveen Sarwar, President of Girl Guides Association Punjab and wife of Governor Punjab, and Director Students’ Affairs Humaira Awais from the University of Lahore, says a handout.

Commissioner Girl Guides Association Punjab Ms Sarwat was also present on the occasion. Deputy Provincial Commissioner of Girl Guides Association Punjab Mrs Tarin Fazal, Executive Member Mrs Nighat Arshad, Ms Zandeem Zafar and Senior Trainer Girl Guides Association Salma Sajjad, Director Development Coordinator University of Lahore Dr Saeedah Anam, Dr Arbia and Advocate Ayesha were also present while a cake was also cut on this occasion.

Talking to media on the occasion, Begum Perveen Sarwar said that the MoU signed between Girl Guides Association Punjab and the University of Lahore is historic in every respect. The free courses will train girl guides in various skills that will unleash job opportunities for them. She further said that PGGA Punjab is committed to inculcating humanistic values in young girls and with employable skills training, they can contribute positively towards the development of the country. Begum Perveen Sarwar said that for the first time, the oath-taking ceremony of Senior Girl Guides took place in the Governor House Lahore. More than 300 girls including 20 special girls took the oath and pledged to take forward the mission of PGGA.

Sarwat said that these training courses will equip girls with skills that will help them find employment opportunities.

Humaira Owais said that we will do our best to train girl guides in every field so that they can play constructive roles in society.