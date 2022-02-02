Ayesha Mubarak Ali — an emerging name in Pakistan’s digital art and NFT space

Ayesha Mubarak Ali is one of Pakistan’s most futuristic NFT artists who have given new dynamics to digital arts and design. She is a young and optimistic tech artist known for her distinguished illustrative imagination and creativity. From unique pieces of art to an exclusive variety of dresses, she is rapidly making huge fame within Pakistan’s art industry.

Ayesha’s perception and preferences have deep roots in women empowerment. With her keen interest in South Asian cultures and traditions, she tries to see the world in a revolutionary yet realistic way. Whether we talk about her projects and accomplishments or current work and plans, everything revolves around rebelling the mainstream fashion with a whole new outlook.

She infuses the South Asian culture and traditions with her imaginative 3D renderings and transforms them into amazing art pieces. She has worked with some of the world’s top design and NFT artists and represents Pakistan globally.

Today’s digital arts industry is highly competitive. One of the key reasons is that there are millions of artists around the world. Ayesha emerged as one of the forerunners who dare to believe in future and strive to make their vision a reality. She transformed her ideas and perspectives into a unique form of art and gave a closer look at the future of fashion.

REINVENTING DIGITAL ARTS WITH ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE & HYPER-REAL IMAGERY — her ability to combine the power of AI with ultra-modern developments in photography distinguishes her in the global NFT industry. Her work truly reflects her capacity to go above and beyond the ideas. From kitchen utensils and truck art to jewellery and clothing, Ayesha brought amazing pieces of digital artistry to the world.

She worked with key models and digital artists within a short time. Along with that, she expanded her reach to the media industry by providing costume designs for short films. ‘Shared Space- Cosmic Collisions, Dark Skies Gaze Back, Divine Dichotomy, Wishful Warrior, and Secured Semiotics of Digital Print, are among many of her globally renowned works.

Those who value creativity and compassion to collect digital art as NFTs are fond of her work. She faced all the challenges and complexities to accomplish her goals by creating experiential art. She is well-known for playing her role in combining old-school designing with modern-day AI-based digital designing and prototyping.

GIVING PRACTICALITY TO HER VIEWS & AMBITIONS — Ayesha gave practical implementation and realization to her ideas by founding Oshii Brownie. It is an online marketplace where you can browse and discover all her work that is dedicated to brown skin. It is a platform where she exhibits her digital designs to the world and attracts potential people to purchase them as NFTs.

By visiting Oshii Brownie, you will get the opportunity to explore AI-based aesthetic products and costumes that are simply irresistible to own.

For art collectors, this website is the ultimate source to find unique art pieces that are worth millions. Ayesha’s inimitable knowledge in beauty, fashion, and designing gave her an edge in the field of NFTs and made it possible for her to emerge as an idol.

Today, Oshii Brownie ranks among a few of the most visited and renowned online platforms where one of kind digital art can be found.

People from all over the world have appreciated her efforts and specially everything that she presents on this website. She also has new ideas and plans for Oshii Brownie that will also become a reality soon.

Ayesha gives significant focus to the importance of brown skin. According to her, this skin is stunningly beautiful and admirable. By filling the gap between conventional arts and the latest technology, she reflected and contributed her efforts to emphasise women empowerment. With Oshii Brownie, she wants to introduce a whole new and futuristic form of fashion that personifies the rapidly evolving art and fashion industry in Pakistan.

A FUTURISTIC DIGITAL ART WITH GLOBAL REPRESENTATION — it is indeed true that Ayesha has gained global fame and is now known for representing the country on an international scale. The world is moving fast and to stand by the latest industry trends, it is highly important to explore, learn, and adopt new technology just like Ayesha M. Ali.

All her digital masterpieces are available to be purchased through NFTs on many top-ranked art platforms and have become one of the core elements behind her success. She represented the country by contributing her professional capabilities in VICTOR Magazine Dubai, Fashion Times, Womanistan, etc. along with prestigious awards namely Zahoorul Akhlaq Award and the Sharmeen Ariff Award.

Ayesha has emerged as the biggest motivation for all other women in the world that everything is possible if you have the courage, knowledge, and time to devote in the right direction. Moreover, it is just the beginning for her as she has some more plans to execute in the future. Technology experts, digital artists, and many other forms of professionals are always in the quest to gain access to exclusive opportunities.

She keeps herself socially connected and has a huge fan base as well. The followers appreciate and love her for the kind act and behaviour that she maintains. She is working hard on her goals and believes that nothing can stop her from making a distinguished name in the global non-fungible tokens or NFTs market.

The writer is a freelancer and an NFT enthusiast. He can be reached at salman4pk@yahoo.com