Islamabad air pollution soars amid dry weather

After week-long rainfalls lashed out the metropolis, the federal capital’s air quality was recorded polluted and unhealthy once again amid dry weather onset, reveals the 24 hours ambient air quality report of Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA)’s on Friday. According to the report, since the October 2021 increased ratio of environmental pollutants causing bad air and degraded atmosphere were leading to smog as the daily air quality data recorded increased ratio of hazardous environmental pollutants in the atmosphere.

The National Environmental Quality Standards by EPA set a threshold of 35 microgrammes per cubic meter for particulate matter of 2.5 microns (PM2.5), 120 microgrammes per cubic meter for sulphur dioxide (SO2) and 80 microgrammes per cubic meter to ensure clean ambiance.