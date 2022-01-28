Ryan Reynolds to get a street named after him in Ottawa?

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds might be getting a street named after him in Ottawa, the capital of Canada where he spent a part of his childhood, reported CBC News. Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson proposed a ‘Ryan Reynolds Way’ during his annual state of the city speech on Wednesday, saying that he will be filing a notice of motion to name a street in Reynolds’ honour.

The Deadpool star lived in Ottawa’s Vanier neighbourhood for some time during his childhood.

According to Watson, the street would be a testament to Reynolds’ support for the city during the COVID-19 pandemic during which he helped accelerate a public health campaign and also donated money to the Ottawa Food Bank.

“I was very impressed with the fact that Ryan hasn’t forgot his roots here in Ottawa and Vanier. He was very flattered when we contacted him. And we look forward to the street being developed over the course of the next year,” said Watson.

The announcement was met with excitement from Reynolds, who tweeted, “This is an incredible honour and a deal is a deal, Mr. Mayor.”

He further quipped, “I’ve changed my daughter’s name to ‘Ottawa.’”