IPDS and Viivbook open Chinese language centers

As a pilot project and in continuation to the joint memorandum of understanding between Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS) and Viivbook, Tianjin Hantong Educational Technology Co. International Chinese Language Centers have been established in Pakistan.

According to Gwadar Pro, these Centers are in Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar in partnership with Beijing Normal University.

This language initiative is offering free Chinese language training courses, research and development along with promoting cultural cooperation between Pakistan and China. Scholarships will be offered to selected students. More Universities will be included in this initiative across Pakistan.

This initiative will serve and support stronger Pakistan-China ties especially when both countries are celebrating their 70 years of strong togetherness. As more Universities join the program, there will be opportunities for the Pakistani students to conveniently learn Chinese. This initiative will also strengthen the institutional linkages between China and Pakistan. Such language programs help promote students exchange, scholarships, and various other options and opportunities for learning and building strong ties.

Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS) is a Pakistani institute based in Islamabad. It was established in June 2014 and is an independent, non-governmental, not-for-profit Research, Advocacy, and Public Diplomacy Think and Do Tank. This was aimed strengthening Pakistan’s role in global diplomacy through creative and visionary research, dialogues, education modules, effectual advocacy, consultancy services, well-built & knitted public diplomacy initiatives, and engagements in the thematic dimensions of Peace and Diplomatic Studies.

Bahauddin Zakariya University is located in Multan, Punjab, Pakistan. It is the largest university in South Punjab. Bahauddin Zakariya University was formerly known as Multan University. The University is a degree-awarding institute in more than 60 subjects, including Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Humanities, Business Administration, Law, Art, Music, Computer/IT/Telecom, Agriculture, and Languages.

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, previously known as the Frontier Women University, is in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. It was established in 2004.

Viivbook is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SAAS) platform offered by Tianjin Hantong Educational Technology Co. to help learn Chinese with 13 years of experience in providing quality Chinese learning services at all levels. One of the significant benefits of learning through Viivbook is that with self-paced learning, the services are available on both PC and mobile devices, which makes it much more convenient for users to take their classes anywhere.