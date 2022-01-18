NEPRA will consider a power tariff increase for household consumers

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has received a recommendation to raise the power rate for home consumers by Rs0.95 per unit.

According to the facts, a proposal has been made to increase the power tariff from Rs0.08 per unit to Rs0.95 per unit for different slabs of residential consumers.

The power tariff would be raised by Rs0.08 per unit for those using over 100 units of electricity, followed by Rs0.18 per unit hike for more than 200 units, Rs0.48 per unit for 201 to 300 units, and Rs0.95 per unit for 301 to 700 units.

An increase in basic tariff would eliminate an Rs20 billion annual subsidy from the government. The recommendations would be mulled over during the NEPRA hearing on January 24.

In a bombshell for Karachiites, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved an increase in electricity tariff for Karachi in terms of fuel adjustment charges in early January.

According to a notification issued by the NEPRA, the electricity tariff will be hiked by Rs1.07 per unit in terms of fuel adjustment for the month of October.

The amount will be received in the bills of January, it said adding that the Karachiites will have to bear an additional burden of Rs1.91 billion.

The hearing for fuel adjustment was held by NEPRA on November 03.

Consumers of K-Electric are likely to see an increase in their electricity bills of Rs5.50 per unit after the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) yesterday deferred its decision on the company’s appeal for a power tariff hike under the fuel adjustment mechanism.

K-Electric, Karachi’s main power utility, had asked for a Rs5.18 rise for July to September 2021, as well as a rupee of 0.32 for November.