Female, First; Male, an Afterthought (Part II)

As mentioned in Part I of this article, the teachings/injunctions of Judaism indicate that women are worth less than men and hence treated unequally/unfairly.

Similar are the teachings/injunctions of the Christian Bible that contains the Old Testament (Hebrew Bible) and the New Testament.

Here is what the Christian Bible says about women: “A man ought not cover his head, since he is in the image and the glory of God; but woman is the glory of man, for man did not come from woman, but woman from man (Adam’s rib). Neither was man created for women, but women for man….” (1 Corinthians 11:3-10); “Let your women keep silence in the churches: for it is not permitted unto them to speak; but they are commanded to be under obedience…. And if they will learn anything, let them ask their husbands at home: for it is a shame for women to speak in the church.” (1 Corinthians 14:34-35); “Wives, submit yourselves unto your own husbands….” (Colossians 3:18); “I do not permit a woman to teach or have authority over a man; she must be quiet.” (1 Timothy 2:12). The Christian Bible further says: “.……For Adam was formed first, then Eve. And Adam was not the one deceived; it was the woman who was deceived and became a sinner.” (1 Corinthians 11:8-9); and “For a married woman is bound by law to her husband….” (Romans 7:2).

However, spiritually, women are found to be equal. Some women played pivotal or primary roles in early Christianity. For example, the very first people who were commissioned to be evangelists were women. (Matthew 28:1-10; John 20:17 and John 4:39; 28-42); and the Spirit of God was given equally to men and women at Pentecost. (Acts 2:17). Also, the apostle Paul who seems to have been a champion of equality said, “There is neither Jew nor Greek, slave nor free, male nor female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus. If you belong to Christ, then you are . . . heirs according to the promise” (Galatians 3:28-29).

It is the woman’s biology that helps develop the fetus and deliver the baby.

In Islam, the Quran which also contains certain Biblical references/teachings says the following about women: “And it is for the women to act as they (the husbands) act by them, i…..but the men are a step above them.” (Quran 2:228); “Men have authority over women because God has made the one superior to the other…. Good women are obedient… As for those whom you fear disobedience, admonish them and send them to beds apart and beat them” (Quran 4:34); “Your wives are as a tilth unto you; so approach your tilth when or how ye will” (Quran 2:223); “concerning menstruation. Say: It is an illness” (Quran 2:222); “Call in two male witnesses from among you, but if two men cannot be found, then one man and two women…..as witnesses.” (Quran 2:282); “Children’s (inheritance): to the male, a portion equal to that of two females…. ” (Quran 4:11); “..marry women of your choice, Two or three or four…” (Quran 4:3).

Further, here are what the Quran and a sahih Hadith say about women while supporting men in a he-says-she-says case: “And those who accuse their wives ?of adultery? but have no witness except themselves, the accuser must testify, swearing four times by Allah that he is telling the truth and a fifth oath that Allah may curse him if he is lying.” (Quran 24:6-7); “So if he divorces her, she shall not be lawful to him afterwards until she marries another husband; then if he divorces her there is no blame on them both if they return to each other (by marriage).…” (Quran 2:230); and “Narrated Usama bin Zaid: The Prophet said, “After me, I have not left any affliction [fitnah] more harmful to men than women.” (Sahih Bukhari 7:62:33).

In sharp contrast, science claims that nature treats women superiorly as the primary human species and considers man as the secondary human species formed from the woman’s biological design.

Scientifically, a book titled, “Exploring the Biological Contributions to Human Health: Does Sex Matter?” by the Institute of Medicine (US) Committee on Understanding the Biology of Sex and Gender Differences”, explains the biological aspect of a fetus at its early development, which is as follows: “All human individuals-whether they have an XX, an XY, or an atypical sex chromosome combination-begin development from the same starting point. During early development, the gonads of the fetus remain undifferentiated; that is, all fetal genitalia are the same and are phenotypically female. After approximately 6 to 7 weeks of gestation, however, the expression of a gene on the Y chromosome induces changes that result in the development of the testes. Thus, this gene is singularly important in inducing testis development. The production of testosterone at about 9 weeks of gestation results in the development of the reproductive tract and the masculinization……”

The preceding paragraph, in summary, seems to imply that a woman was made first and that man was an afterthought as the fetus in the womb of pregnant women is always a female for the first eight weeks. Due to the rush of released hormones, a male (man) is formed on the female pattern from the 8-weeks old female fetus. That is why men have breast nipples that are breast vestiges of the female fetus. So, science believes that by Nature, a woman is first, and man seemingly as Nature’s afterthought, is based on the female pattern; therefore, man is formed from woman, which is contrary to the religions. Also, it is the woman’s biology that helps develop the fetus and deliver the baby.

To emphatically reiterate what science claims, nature made female only. But male or intersex is formed from an 8-week-old female fetus in the womb by biologically changing a few features via hormones.

Whether going by science or religion, there are no two ways about the need for every man to respect and treat a woman, at least, equal to a man in all aspects as every man owes to a woman a tremendous, un-repayable, biological debt of just being a male formed on the foundational female pattern. Also, with regards to their post-birth gender choice or their sexual preference, all humans must be treated equally.

The writer tweets @jamilmogul.