Govt. to introduce modernize traffic control system for tourists soon: Hassan Khawar

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, Punjab government spokesperson Hassan Khawar said the government would soon introduce a modernized traffic control system to facilitate tourists in the future.

He said that the Punjab government will develop a better system by identifying the flaws in the existing system from the tragedy that took the lives of 22 tourists trapped in their vehicles by heavy snowfall in Murree.

He also stressed that there is a dire need to modernize the ‘regulatory structure’ and bring reforms in traffic as well as rescue 1122 department for better management of emergency situations.

Furthermore, Hassan Khawar said that government would soon launch an awareness drive to educate people about the route and travel during the snowfall and for a safe drive to tourist spots in winters through media platforms.

He informed that all roads are being cleared and a travel advisory for citizens would be issued soon with the consultation of all departments.