CEO of PIA Extends Gratitude on International Labor Day

On May 1st, on the occasion of International Labor Day, a heartfelt message was issued by the CEO of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

PIA extends its sincere appreciation to workers across the globe, including those in Pakistan.

The CEO acknowledges the collective, national, social, and economic contributions made by workers, laborers, craftsmen, and low-wage individuals.

The role and significance of workers cannot be overlooked in any society.

They are deemed as the backbone of the nation’s progress and prosperity, as their efforts drive the economy forward.