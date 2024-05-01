PTI accuses CJP of ‘displaying anti-judiciary sentiments’

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has voiced disappointment with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Qazi Faez Isa, accusing him of displaying anti-judiciary sentiments during a court hearing regarding a letter from judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC). In a statement following its core committee meeting, the PTI called for transparency from the CJP, urging him to disclose all responses from high courts concerning the matter. The party criticised the country’s top judge for not prioritising a case of significant constitutional and democratic importance on a daily basis.