PM’s talk about COAS’s extension dangerous political tactic: PML-N

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal Sunday slammed the government for talking about extension of the army chief’s tenure before the right time and called it another “political tactic.”

Speaking to journalists in Narowal, he said a new military chief was to be appointed during the last three months of the incumbent’s tenure, therefore, talking about the extension before time was just a political tactic.

He further said the government was trying to play a dangerous political card on the matter of the army chief’s appointment” adding that it was a condemnable act.

His comment came in response to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Jan 6 statement when he said in an interview that his relationship with the military was exemplary and mentioned that he had not yet thought about the further extension of the army chief’s tenure as it will be decided in November 2022.

Asan also spoke about the Murree disaster and said instead of taking preventative measures, the PTI-led government was busy applauding the increase in tourism there.

The PML-N leader said neither the government nor the Murree administration could be seen in action when heavy snowstorms left more than 20 people dead as they ended up being stranded in their cars on the roads.

“Despite an alert being issued regarding the weather situation in Murree, the government was busy praising the uptick in tourism there,” he said. He said tourists were stuck in a snowstorm but the provincial government was busy with matters related to the PTI’s organisation in Lahore. “The government was blaming tourists in a careless, ignorant, and sarcastic manner [for its own shortcomings]” he added.

“The government thinks that by running trends on social media, it is fulfilling its responsibilities.”

Shedding light on the economic condition of the country, Ahsan Iqbal said that the “agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is a reflection of the government’s incompetency and failure.” He also said that if allied parties keep standing with the government, the public will consider them equally responsible for the regime’s failure to deliver its promises.

He also briefly talked about the foreign funding case of the PTI government and said that ever since the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released its inquiry report – in which it was revealed that the PTI failed to declare millions of rupees – “Imran Khan’s reality has been exposed and he will have to answer the masses for his corruption.”