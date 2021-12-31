Realme flexes muscles to expand distribution in Pakistan

Smartphone brand Realme has partnered with three distributors for better consumer outreach across the country. According to a statement issued on Thursday, Realme has partnered with Airlink Communications (north region), United Mobile (central region) and Muller and Phipps (south region) in order to expand its footprint in Pakistan and embark on a new era with a sales-first approach for Pakistan. With expansion in focus, the company has appointed Harvey He as the new country manager for Pakistan and joined hands with the three leading channel distributors. These strategic developments underscore a new direction for realme, following the local assembly of its smartphones in Pakistan. Being the fastest growing smartphone brand of the country, Pakistan ranks among the top four markets for Realme within South Asia. The brand went on to sell more than two million devices in Pakistan since its entry, while a local assembly line has also been set up in the country to absorb the rise in demand for Realme products which in-turn will bring a lot of benefit to the end-consumer by making product prices even more attractive.













