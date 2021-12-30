Areeba Habib dresses up as a Mayun bride in marigold: Watch video

Actress Areeba Habib had a great time with her girlfriends on Wednesday night!

On her roof-top, the Koi Chand Rakh actress was joined by close friends and family for a Mayun ceremony. The bride-to-be, who was decked out in yellow from head to toe, accessorised with marigold handcrafted jewellery for the occasion.

Areeba is seen spending final moments with her mother in a viral video released by an Instagram page, before she legally marries Saadain Imran Sheikh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

In another video, the Jalal actress was seen dancing her heart out while Zubab Rana and Zhalay Sarhadi prepared for Mehendi night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)