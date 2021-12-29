Affidavit case: IHC to indict Rana Shamim, co-accused on Jan 7

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday decided to indict on January 7 former Gilgit-Baltistan chief judge Rana Shamim and others accused in a contempt of court case. The case pertains to the publication of an affidavit in which serious allegations have been levelled against former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar.

In the affidavit drafted by Rana Shamim himself, Saqib Nisar was accused of judicial manipulation.

On the court directives, Rana Shamim opened his sealed affidavit before the court of Chief Justice Athar Minallah and admitted that it was his affidavit and sealed envelope.

Earlier, Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that it was not a case of contempt instead it was a matter of accountability of the court. “Every litigant is being given relief by this court,” he said, adding that even the IHC gave relief to the beneficiary of this affidavit. The concern of this court is only with itself,” he added. The chief justice remarked that a narrative was being built that this court had been compromised. Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed said Rana Shamim had told that ‘in front of whom this affidavit was recorded.’ The court had asked ex-judge GB to send affidavit through the Pakistan’s High Commission but he sent it through a courier service.

“Only Rana Shamim would open the sealed envelope of the document in line of court’s directives, he said. Counsel for Rana Shamim, Latif Afridi Advocate said the grandson of his client had sent it through the DHL courier service. The chief justice remarked that Rana Shamim had shifted all burden on Ansar Abbasi in his statement submitted to the court. Rana Shamim had stated that his affidavit was sealed and he did not share it with anyone, the bench observed. Vice Chairman of Pakistan Bar Council said now the proceeding should proceed and affidavits should be sought from all respondents.

The court passed instructions for re-sealing the affidavit and remarked that it had leveled allegations against the judiciary and also attempted to make the whole IHC controversial. The chief justice asked why not the court should indict all characters under contempt of court law. The court asked whether Rana Shamim had served any notice to notary public or journalist for leaking his affidavit. The court asked the respondents to prove it that this court was compromised.

The journalist said Rana Shamim did not tell him that this affidavit was private and not publishable.

The AGP requested the court to frame charges against Rana Shamim, as he had committed contempt of court.

He said there were news for last three days that in front of whom and where this affidavit was recorded.

Latif Afridi said his client had denied this news. The lawyer also said that his client had admitted the contents of this affidavit and he recorded it for his late wife. The lawyer said Rana Shamim had told the reporter about privacy of the document and also asked him how he got it. The reporter said the affidavit was not given by a common man instead he was an ex-chief judge of GB. The IHC chief justice asked the reporter whether he knew how Rana Shamim became chief judge of GB. He became judge without completing the required legal procedure. The court observed that the then prime minister had appointed Rana Shamim on three-year contract and the chief justice of Pakistan was not consulted in this regard. The court adjourned further hearing till January 7.