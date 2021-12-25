Sanam Saeed and Syra Yosuf speak out against the discrimination controversy in bakeries

Famous Pakistani showbiz personalities resorted to the Internet to express their displeasure with two Karachi-based bakeries, where one of their employees refused to write “Merry Christmas” on the customers’ orders.

The bakeries’ prejudice towards minorities prompted outrage on the Internet, with netizens and notable celebrities condemning them and urging people to boycott them.

Popular actress Sanam Saeed took to her Instagram story and expressed disappointment over the rude behaviour of bakery staff. Tagging both bakeries, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai star gave a strong reminder about the representation of white colour in the national flag.

TV actress and VJ Anoushey Ashraf also wrote in her story that, ‘writing ‘Merry Christmas’ does not weaken our faith.’ She emphasized that it is the job of the staff to compel the request of customers.