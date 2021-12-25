Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association names ‘The Power of the Dog’ Best Movie

The Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association has voted the Western drama The Power of the Dog as the best movie of 2021.

The complete list of award winners and runners-up was released by the association ahead of the Christmas holidays.

BEST MOVIE

Winner: The Power of the Dog

Runners-up: Belfast; King Richard; West Side Story; Licorice Pizza; Dune; Nightmare Alley; The French Dispatch; The Lost Daughter; Coda

BEST ACTOR

Winner: Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog

Runners-up: Will Smith for King Richard; Andrew Garfield for Tick, Tick, Boom!; Peter Dinklage for Cyrano; Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth

BEST ACTRESS

Winner: Kristen Stewart for Spencer

Runners-up: Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter; Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye; Lady Gaga for House of Gucci; Nicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Winner: Kodi Smit-McPhee for The Power of the Dog

Runners-up: Troy Kotsur for Coda; Ciaran Hinds for Belfast; Ben Affleck for The Tender Bar; Jesse Plemons for The Power of the Dog

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Winner: Ariana DeBose for West Side Story

Runners-up: Kirsten Dunst for The Power of the Dog; Aunjanue Ellis for King Richard; Caitriona Balfe for Belfast; Ruth Negga for Passing

BEST DIRECTOR

Winner: Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog

Runners-up: Steven Spielberg for West Side Story; Kenneth Branagh for Belfast, Denis Villeneuve for Dune; Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Winner: Drive My Car

Runners-up: A Hero; The Worst Person in the World; The Hand of God; Flee

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Winner: Summer Of Soul

Runners-up: Flee; The Rescue; Procession; Val

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Winner: Encanto

Runner-up: The Mitchells Versus the Machines

BEST SCREENPLAY

Winner: Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog

Runner-up: Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza; Kenneth Branagh for Belfast

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Winner: Greig Fraser for Dune

Runner-up: Ari Wegner for The Power of the Dog

BEST MUSICAL SCORE

Winner: Hans Zimmer for Dune

Runner-up: Jonny Greenwood for The Power of the Dog

RUSSELL SMITH AWARD (Best Low-Budget or Cutting-Edge Independent Film)

Winner: Flee

The Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Association consists of 33 broadcast, print and online journalists from throughout North Texas.

The writer is based in Dallas, US and Tweets at @allyadnan. He can be reached at allyadnan@outlook.com