Nora Fatehi drops another dance number ‘Dance Meri Rani’

Bollywood dance sensation and actress Nora Fatehi has dropped her another sizzling dance number Dance Meri Rani, setting the internet on fire.

The Dilbar girl took to Instagram and announced the release of Dance Meri Rani.

The song is crooned by Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan and it features Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa.

Randhawa also turned to the Facebook-owned app and shared the song.

He wrote, “We are back with another sizzling dance number #DanceMeriRani! So get your party shoes on! Song out now, tune in.”

Earlier in the day, Nora said about the song, “Its the afro vibes for me .. lets go. #Dancemerirani” followed by fire emoticons.

The video song has received over one million views within no time.