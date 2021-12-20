Mushk Kaleem, Nadir Zia celebrated blissful valima ceremony

Pakistan’s top model Mushk Kaleem and Nadir Zia gave their reception party to friends and family on Sunday night.

Mushk’s floor-length and heavily decked out peshwas was covered in beautiful applique flowers and pearl detailing, with the diva choosing to don traditional pearl and dull gold jewellery set to compliment the look.

Colour coordinating with his blushing bride, Nadira donned a grey suit paired with a salmon-pink strip tie.

Mushk, who kept her makeup subtle for the day, opted for pearl jewelry along with her dress.

The wedding reception comes after the bride and groom said ‘I do’ in a Nikkah+ Mehendi ceremony last week.

On the other hand, in this year’s Lux Style Awards 2021, Mushk Kaleem has also won the award of Best Model of the Year.