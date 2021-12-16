PSX jumps 1,120 points on balanced policy rate hike

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned bullish on Wednesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 1,120.15 points (+2.59 percent) to close at 44,366.86 points.

The market opened on a bullish note, gaining over 700 points at the start of the session, and continued this momentum throughout the session. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) raised the policy rate by 100 basis points on Tuesday and decided to keep monetary policy broadly unchanged in the near term. This gave a positive trigger to the market, as investors were expecting up to 150 basis points increase. Moreover, KIBOR rates are also expected to come down as the SBP taking note of the recent increase in secondary market yields termed it unwarranted.

The KSE-100 Index moved in a range of 1,260.76 points, showing an intraday high of 44,507.47 points and a low of 43,246.71 points, the last day closing point. Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index gained 760.14 points (+2.57 percent) to close at 30,390.02 points, while KMI All Share Islamic Index gained 683.59 points (+3.21 percent) to close at 21,981.4 points.

A total of 383 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 304 closed up, shares of 70 closed down while shares of 9 companies remained unchanged. Out of 96 traded companies in the KSE-100 Index, 81 closed up, 14 closed down and one remained unchanged.

The overall market volumes increased by 185.74 million to 398.09 million shares. Total volumes traded for the KSE-100 Index increased by 85.77 million shares to 178.35 million shares. The number of total trades increased by 44,220 to 137,959, while the value traded increased by Rs4.88 billion to Rs11.65 billion. Overall market capitalisation increased by Rs190.33 billion.

Among scrips, WTL topped the volumes with 53.27 million shares, followed by BYCO (34.6 million) and HASCOL (19.77 million). Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes include WTL, BYCO, HASCOL, HUMNL, and FFL, which formed around 31 percent of total volumes.

The major sectors taking the index toward north were cement with 263 points, technology & communication with 196 points, oil & gas exploration companies with 110 points, oil & gas marketing companies with 74 points and chemicals with 62 points. The most points added to the index were by LUCK which contributed 124 points followed by SYS with 91 points, TRG with 81 points, PPL with 60 points and PSO with 50 points.

The major sectors taking the index toward south were commercial banks with 2 points and modarabas with one point. The most points taken off the index were by BAHL which stripped the index of 30 points followed by HUBC with 8 points, HBL with 8 points, MUREB with 5 points and MARI with 3 points.