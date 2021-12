A passenger train in Sukkur escaped a huge disaster due to the driver’s foresight On Wednesday morning.

After the train’s driver noticed an iron-made object planed on the rails while travelling nonstop from Karachi to Punjab, the disaster was averted.

The vigilant driver applied the brakes in time and was able to stop the train only a few feet away from the barrier, sparing the passengers’ lives.

The train would’ve easily derailed had it hit that iron-made object.