Jashn e Punjab: PU cancels hostel allotment of girls for violating hostel timings

On Thursday, Punjab University has issued notification for cancellation of the hostel allotment of girls for 10 days for violating hostel timings.

The victimized girls went to attend Jashn e Punjab, an event organized by Punjab Students Council to promote Punjabi art and culture at Alhamra Open Air Theatre Gaddhafi Stadium Lahore, where they after attending the event reached their respective hostels at midnight.

The notification was issued by Hall Council on December 09.

“The students went outside on the night of 6 December and come back lately in their hostels so as per the policies of hostel, the students are suspended for 10 days,” reads the notification.

According to the sources, the girls were threatened by the authorities for attending Jashn e Punjab before terminating their allotment. The girls belonged to hostels 5, 7 and 08.

It is here pertinent to note that Punjab Students Council had provided special buses to the girls for pick and drop to sure their safety. The administration also promised to allow entry upon their arrival.