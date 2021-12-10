Priyantha Kumara case: Special prosecution team from Lahore to visit Sialkot

On Friday, a special prosecution team from Lahore will meet officials of the Sialkot police in the high-profile case of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara who was lynched by a mob.

However, the team will visit Rajco Industries and inspect the factory site. The police will provide the prosecution with 12-hour CCTV footage of the incident obtained from over 100 cameras.

Furthermore, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the team to ensure that the trial of the suspects is completed as soon as possible and file the case challan in court within 14 days. The police have, so far, arrested 139 people of which 34 are main suspects.

Earlier, Gujranwala’s anti-terrorism court remanded the men into police custody for 15 days.

On Thursday, the prime suspects were brought to the Punjab Forensic Science Agency for the photogrammetric test.

The forensic examination was conducted of the suspects’ faces from the videos obtained from the attack.

The authorities said that results will be available within a few days and will be used in investigations and challan (police investigation report).