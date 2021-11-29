Rescue 1122 advises not to use gas compressors during winter

Rescue 1122 has appealed to the public use gas appliances carefully to avoid unpleasant accidents. An official of the Rescue 1122 said due to prevailing crisis of gas shortage the people indulge in using alternate measures like using cylinder, compressor in their houses.

It has been noted that many residents use fridge compressor to suck in more sui gas to increase its flow. In the past, a number of the cases have been reported in which precious lives were perished and millions of rupees burnt to ashes due to carelessness and negligence in the use of gas appliances.

According to a survey conducted by APP, acute shortage of gas has made the lives of the people miserable. Mostly localities in Rawalpindi including Committee Chowk, Dhoke Khaba, Umer Road, Dhoke Elahi Bukush, Nadeem Colony, Arya Mohallah, Pirwadhai, Adiala Road, Bakra Mandi, Dhoke Syedan, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Dhamial, Qasim Market, Satellite Town, Chur, Allahabad, Chah Sultan, Asghar Mall, Pindora. People belonging to different walks of life told APP that they could not afford to buy food from hotels at higher rates due to shortage gas.