E-Passports to be launched next year for Pakistani citizens: Sources

The federal government is ready to issue the e-passports to the citizens of Pakistan from the next year.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad chaired a meeting in Islamabad during which the decision was made. Chairman NADRA, DG Passport and additional DG FIA attended the meeting. This development has been declared as a vital step towards minimizing the issues in the current manual system. Also, it will assist Pakistanis who live abroad to process online applications easily.

Biometric documents will speed up the identification process, simplifying passport control and paving the way for automation of services. A microchip would be embedded in each e-passport with all biometric information of an individual. It will also help to authenticate the identity of the citizens while travelling. Moreover, 2 pictures of each passport holder will be displayed on the main page of the new e-passport. The e-passport service will also help the authorities at airport to complete the travel procedure in short time.