WHO inaugurates COVID-19 vaccination centre in Peshawar

Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari, Regional Director of EMRO, and Dr Palitha Mahipala, WHO Country Representative in Pakistan, Tuesday visited Peshawar Bar Council for the Inauguration of “Community Vaccination Center” to provide COVID 19 vaccination closer to the frequently visited places.

About 15,000 citizens, lawyers and other Officials visit court every day and they will be able to get themselves vaccinated without any hassles. Earlier President of the Bar Council Amjad Marwat and received the delegates along with lawyers. The WHO team visited various sections of the facility and interacted with both staff and citizens.

Dr Ahmed Al-Mandhari appreciated the Bar Council members for working closely with WHO for setting up this facility which will help in the vaccination at a public place and benefit the citizens and layers who haven’t received their second dose.

The president of the Bar Councill appreciated WHO team for accepting the request for the establishment of a CVC at the Bar premises which will help to serve the purpose of advocacy and promotion around COVID -19 vaccination. News Desk