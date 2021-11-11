Islamabad High Court slams PTA over ban on public’s entertainment platform TikTok

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has sought a reply from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) till November 22 in a case against a ban on TikTok and social media rules.

The Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted a hearing of the clubbed petitions against the ban on the video-sharing app TikTok and social media rules.

CJ IHC remarked that the attorney general had assured the court of holding consultations with the stakeholders. The additional attorney general told the court that new social media rules have been devised.