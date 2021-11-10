PPP leader Khursheed meets Shehbaz, Fazl before joint session

On Wednesday, PPP leader Khursheed Shah met with the opposition leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and JUI (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Daily Times reported.

During the meeting, Maulana Fazl deliberated on the present political situation. He further expressed felicitations to Mr Shah on his release from jail.

Mr Shah met the Maulana at his residence. Maulana Asad Mehmood and Mufti Abrar Ahmad were also present at the event.

Meanwhile, both the leaders agreed to see eye to eye on giving tough times to the government in the parliament. They also held a consultation on the joint session of parliament going to be held tomorrow (Thursday).

Maulana Fazl said that the inept rulers had ruined the country. “Now the time has come for the ‘selected rulers’ to go home,” added Maulana.