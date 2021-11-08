FIA arrests Tehsildar Aspirant Bilal days before paper over protesting against PPSC

LAHORE: The Federal Investigations Agency Cyber Crime Wing Multan (FIA) has arrested Tehsildar Aspirant Muhammad Bilal – a youth who exposed Punjab Public Service Commission’s (PPSC) mega scandal and raised voice for students – days before the examination at the behest of a PPSC employee.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bilal was involved in organizing a protest against PPSC’s alleged corruption and raising voice against alleged injustices/irregularities by the body on social media.

This year Bilal highlighted the very scandal and emerged as an entity on social media. PPSC employees were allegedly involved in leaking Tehsil Dar papers, selling seats earning millions of rupees. Bilal adopted a stance that the PPSC should take action against these employees and make the report public.

A few days ago, Muhammad Bilal became active again on social media when the institution also released the roll number slip of the Tehsildar paper to those who were involved in the paper scandal in the past.

The PPSC, after being exposed by Bilal and others, cancelled the slips of those who were involved in the scandal. Currently, the FIA has arrested Muhammad Bilal. A deputy director of PPSC had filed a complaint against Muhammad Bilal.

The arrest has been widely condemned on social media and young people are supporting the Tehsildar aspirant on Twitter. They say that institutions cannot suppress the voice of common youth to cover up their mistakes.

Since the scandal surfaced, he had been quite vocal about the alleged ongoing irregularities and corruption in conduct of exams of important posts on social and mainstream media. He in October had also organized a protest against PPSC and also ran a twitter trend against the organization.

After trending on twitter, Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, in a raid, had arrested the suspects red-handed leaking the paper two hours before the exams for the seat of “Tehsildar”.

ACE had come into action after a large number of students had staged a protest against alleged “leaking of Tehsildar paper”. Few lower cadre employees of PPSC were taken into custody.

Fingers were also raised at a few senior officers. Few startling revelations of selling the papers for various posts for millions of rupees were made during ACE investigations.

Meanwhile, after sacrifice of a few pawns, initiation of legal action against few lower-cadre PPSC officials, the case gradually vanished from the scene.

The accused Bilal and PPSC job aspirants however kept on their rants whatever had been going on in the name of conduct of exams by PPSC. He had been on the forefront.