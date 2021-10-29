According to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday (today) morning, Pakistan has reported 17 deaths and 659 new cases in the last 24 hours (Thursday).

After adding the new 659 cases, the number of total infections stands at 1,271,687. However, the overall death toll now surged to 28,431.

Moreover, a total of 45,093 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 659 came COVID positive. Whereas, the infection rate was recorded at 1.46 percent.

Statistics 29 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 45,093

Positive Cases: 659

Positivity %: 1.46%

Deaths : 17

However, as of yesterday, 931 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries now stands at 1,220,105.

The number of patients in critical care was 1,395. As of Friday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 23,151.

In the last 24 hours 373,474 people were vaccinated against COVID-19, while Pakistan has administered 40,016,932 citizens fully vaccinated till now. On the other hand, the country has recorded the first dose of Covid vaccine to 70,139,040 people.

Furthermore, 469,122 coronavirus cases in Sindh, 439,845 in Punjab, 177,807 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,835 in Islamabad, 33,228 in Balochistan, 34,461 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,389 in Gilgit-Baltistan have so far been confirmed by NCOC.