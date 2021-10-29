Harnai residents to be assisted financially next week: Sania

Special Assistant to the PM on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr Sania Nishtar has said that all necessary preparations have been completed to disburse Ehsaas Relief Cash in earthquake-hit Harnai district of Balochistan next week.

Talking to the media persons on Thursday, Dr Sania said that one-off payments will be made to families through biometric Ehsaas payment system.

She said, “Ehsaas is all set to disburse Rs12,000 cash subsistence to all families of earthquake hit Harnai, as an immediate relief”. Special payment sites are also being set up across the district for cash disbursal.

Sania lauded the cooperation and support extended by chief secretary Balochistan, armed forces, other stakeholders and Ehsaas team in Balochistan to mobilise arrangements for Ehsaas cash disbursement.

Under the Ehsaas’ shock-responsive registry, registration desks have also been opened in affected areas of Harnai to register households under Ehsaas.

Immediately after the earthquake, Dr Sania visited Harnai to gauge the level of support needed from the federal government on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Following the visit and her meetings with stakeholders, she had also announced the federal government's relief package for all families of Harnai, after the PM's approval.