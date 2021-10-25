Pakistan attractive investment destination for Chinese entrepreneurs

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque on Monday said that Pakistan offers attractive policies and investment friendly environment for the foreign investors.

ersuading Chinese entrepreneurs to look at Pakistan as their future investment destination, he said that Pakistan is the sixth largest country in the world in terms of population and located in an ideal geo strategic position.

“It has a very strong upcoming middle class making it one of the most attractive investment destinations for foreign entrepreneurs,” he said while addressing the participants of Pakistan Investment Forum and the Cross-border E-commerce Business Negotiation Conference.

The event was co-organised by Pakistan embassy in Beijing and Juejin Group at Pakistan Embassy Beijing.

Ambassador Haque said that Pakistan has also a large and competitive skilled labour force as well as improved and upgraded infrastructure including roads, highways, airports and communications network.

“Pakistan is one of the few countries in the region which have very strong penetration of mobile internet. There are numerous investment opportunities in a large number of sectors including energy, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, automobile, information technology and agriculture,” he added.

He said that the government offers promotional and concessional tax incentives for different investors to not only help them establish their businesses and factories in Pakistan, but also to support them export their products to China or other countries in the world.

Terming Pakistan as a very friendly country to China and its people, he said that they will find the warmth of the people of Pakistan.

“Our people will welcome you and embrace you not only for your personal visit, but for your business visits also,” he added.

Acknowledging the role of the business institutions like chambers of commerce, trade bodies, financial institutions and banks, he said that they all play a very important role in bringing the businessmen of the two countries together.

He said that China has become Pakistan’s largest trading partner and after signing of Free Trade Agreement Phase-II, the two countries have seen a new momentum in bilateral trade.

He hoped this year Pakistan’s exports to China will cross the historic mark of $3 billion.

Ambassador Haque said that efforts are being made to connect the businessmen of the two countries and the traders are establishing online linkages despite COVID-19.

“We have also established a number of Pakistani pavilions in different cities of China, which have become a very important source of interaction between businessmen of two countries,” he added.

He also thanked all the participants, senior officials from various companies who have come from Beijing and other cities of China to come and attend this event.

Welcoming the traders and businessmen, Commercial Counselor of Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, Badar-uz-Zaman explained the investment friendly policies of the Pakistan government and strong consumer demand in the Pakistani market.

He said that they could start business very quickly in the special economic zones and industrial zones in Pakistan.

“The good human resources are available to set up new ventures in different sectors including Information Technology, automobile manufacturing, refineries, transportation and energy storage, etc.,” he added.

Chairman of Pak-China Business Council of FPCCI, Javeed Illyas introduced potential opportunities and demand for import and export products of Pakistan’s industry and commerce.

Chief Representative of National Bank of Pakistan, Shaikh Muhammad Shariq introduced some policies on Pakistan China trade and investment fund solution.

He said that NBP was established in China in 1949 and since then is playing a role of bridge between the entrepreneurs of Pakistan and China.

Chairman of Midtrans Commodities International Company, Muhammad Yashin introduced the business cooperating opportunities on food and agricultural food between China and Pakistan.

President of Juejin Group, Laing Hui and President of Lianghao Group, Li Hui briefly introduced their companies and shared some points on the intention of investing and cooperating in Pakistan.

Juejin Group signed a letter of intent with Midtrans Commodities International Company, and ambassador and commercial counselor witnessed the signing ceremony.