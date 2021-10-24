Shafqat Mahmood chairs 11th meeting of PIFD Senate

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training/Pro Chancellor Shafqat Mahmood visited Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) and chaired the 11th meeting of PIFD Senate in capacity as Deputy Chairperson of the Senate.

Secretary Commerce Muhammad Sualeh Ahmed Faruqi,Vice Chancellor Prof. Hina Tayyaba Khalil, Gohar Ejaz, Ahmed Farooq Bazai, VC BUITMS, Mian Kashif Ishfaq, Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, VC, GCU, Lahore and other dignitaries/members of the senate of PIFD were also present there. The Vice Chancellor Prof. Hina Tayyaba welcomed the newely appointed members of Senate

Different academic, financial and administrative matters related to PIFD were discussed in meeting and the annual budget 2021-22 was approved. Regularisation of employees, benefits/schemes for employees and internaional memberships were also discussed.